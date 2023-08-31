Pizza and craft cocktails make beautiful music at Seattle's Jackson Street Pizza Lounge

The restaurant pays tribute to the rich jazz history of the Central District. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Good news for pizza fans! There's a new spot to grab a slice in Seattle.

Jackson Street Pizza Lounge opened this summer in the space that used to house Central Pizza. The new owners, Donald Dolaghan and Michael Genardini, are veterans of the Seattle food scene. They redesigned the restaurant adding cool details like the tables, which are made from recycled basketball courts from a local high school.

The location also plays a big role in the restaurant's theme. Dolaghan and Genardini pay tribute to the rich jazz history of the Central District. On Saturdays, you can listen to live jazz from KEXP DJ Larry Mizel. There's a jazz soundtrack played during the rest of the week.

The jazz vibe is even carried through to the cocktail menu. Several of the house drinks are a nod to the neighborhood's music scene. There's the Jackson Street Jazz, which is a take on an Amaro Sour, and The Black Elk, which is the restaurant's version of a Manhattan.

The food menu offers a large selection of delicious hand-tossed pizzas. Chef Genardini took inspiration from the slices in New York City along with the smaller personal sized Neapolitan-style pizzas. The result is what he calls Neo-Neapolitan pies. You'll find traditional toppings as well as pizzas with more adventurous ingredients. The El Pastor features caramelized pineapple, chorizo and Calabrian honey.

While pizza is the big draw, it's not the only thing on the menu. There are also small bites and shareable plates including several vegetarian and vegan options. The broccoli with black garlic and Calabrian chili is a popular dish along with the beets and farro salad.