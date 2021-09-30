Try Seattle's Pioneer Square D&E for budget happy hour

Fried chicken and dirty fries satisfy cravings at newly re-opened restaurant. #k5evening

Looking for a pre or post game place in Pioneer Square to get some good drinks and eats? Pioneer Square D&E is your spot. Opened in 2018, this casual eatery has craft cocktails like the Ducky Shincracker, made with red wine, kind of like a sangria, and worth ordering just for the name. They also have a house-made ginger beer that's a great non-alcoholic option.

For the 'E' part of D&E, their eats are fun and flavorful. They specialize in fried chicken, and have a happy hour deal that's a steal at $10 dollars - a fried chicken sandwich, a heap of fries, and a tall, cool can of beer.

Their 'dirty fries' have smoked, braised brisket with chipotle cheese and avocado cream. And their smoked tofu hummus is as colorful as it is delicious. Craving cozy? The braised bone-in short rib over a potato puree is a perfect fall fare.