Pike Place artists share their secrets as part of Crafty's Handmade HoliDAYS

Illustrator Kate Endle kicked things off by helping kids, and some adults, learn how to make ornaments. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — On Monday morning at Pike Place Market, bundled up in the warmest clothes possible, world-renown illustrator Kate Endle sat across from kids, teaching them how to make ornaments for a brand new activity called Crafty's Handmade HoliDAYS.

"I love that it's for kids but also for adults," Endle said. "You are going to make a little ornament that you can use in a tree, but you can also hang in on the wall for all year around."

Endle said anyone who could draw a circle and a triangle could make an ornament.

"It's super fun and it's a dream come true," she said. "I've been making art since I was a child so if I can inspire anybody to make art then it's a full circle moment for me."

Even our own Saint Bryan made an ornament he thinks is tree-worthy.

Find the rest of the Crafty's Handmade HoliDAYS schedule below!

Tuesday, Dec. 20 Holiday Tunes with Market Buskers

Take a break from holiday shopping and rejuvenate with the sounds of our talented Market buskers. Each busker will showcase their unique sound and get you in the festive spirit.

Related Articles How you can help displaced Pike Place Market buskers

Wednesday, Dec. 21 Artist Demo: Gina Karaba Glass Blowing

Watch as Market artist Gina Karaba creates, shapes, and molds beautiful holiday glass ornaments and candy canes right before your eyes using her custom holiday-themed furnace. Gina has been selling glass art in Seattle since 2000 and has been playing with molten, lava-hot sand and minerals for 25 years. Be prepared to be blown-away!

Market Business: Karaba Art Glass

Thursday, Dec. 22 Holiday Tunes with Market Buskers

Don’t miss another set of Market buskers performing their favorite holiday tunes. Stop and grab a bite or warm seasonal beverage and enjoy the performances.

Related Articles The meaning behind the Pike Place Market pigs - Harborstone Heroes

Friday, Dec. 23 Artist Demo: David Harris Wooden Tops (back by popular demand!)

Craftsperson David Harris works with salvaged wood from Bainbridge Island to create one-of-a-kind wooden tops. On this demo day, watch how he creates these special turning toy tops on a lathe from tree to toy. These are great gifts for the holidays or unique display pieces for your home that are not only fun to look at but also fun to spin.