Pike Brewing announces bold new look and three tasty new beers

The iconic Seattle brewery has also hired a new brew master. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Pike Brewing, the venerable Seattle brewery next door to Pike Place Market, isn't resting on its laurels. On Evening, "The Pike" revealed its refreshed look, a new head brewer and three new beers worth tasting.

"This is kind of a rebirth for this Seattle institution," said Drew Gillespie, president and co-owner of Pike Brewing Company. "We've been around for 33 years. Our goal is to make it to 100. We’ve added two amazing women to the team, and we are absolutely thrilled. It’s exciting to be learning, tweaking old recipes, and making new beers."

This is where Leslie Shore comes into the picture. Lured away from Reuben's Brews, Shore is the new head brewer at The Pike. She's working with the new Brewery & Quality Assurance Manager Barbara Beaver, who hails from Georgetown Brewing, to tweak recipes and craft new beers.

The three new beers are Uptown Hazy IPA, described as pillowy, smooth and tropical; the Waterfront IPA, with its bright and clean taste and notes of citrus; and the Post Alley Pilsner, a clean and crisp pilsner.

Shore said she's excited about her new position.

"I love playing with ingredients," she said. "And trying to showcase different flavors or nuances from the same styles of ingredients that people have been using in the past. But maybe somebody's gonna get a different note off of it, maybe somebody's going to pick up some grapefruit or some lechi off of a different hop combination that we haven't used before, and maybe with a different grain we'll pop that out and make something completely different."