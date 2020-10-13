Fave fall pies from the PNW's Queen of Tarts

Kate McDermott, author of Pie Camp and Art of Pie weighs in on the perfect pie for this time of year

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — She makes pies, writes cookbooks, and hosts pie camps at her “Pie Cottage” in Port Angeles when she’s not touring the country preaching pie wisdom.

Her new cookbook: Pie Camp: The Skills You Need to Make Any Pie You Want is in high demand.

So we dropped in and asked Kate McDermott - the queen of tarts - to share her fall favorites with us:

"This is Pie Season. And I find that the big pies at that time are apple, pumpkin, one that I would love to add in there is pear, which we don't do and you make it just the same as if you were making an apple pie. And even though it's not particularly seasonal, cherry pie is right up there with some of the big favorites this time of year," said McDermott.