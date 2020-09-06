This Seattle bakeshop is helping dads with pie and nonprofit proceeds

Pie Bird Bakeshop is donating part of their Father's Day sales to a local non-profit that helps fathers.

SEATTLE — Seattle's Pie Bird Bakeshop is offering a way to help a local non-profit while making sure dad has a pie-tastic Father's Day. Yeah. I said it. Pie-tastic. It's a word.

Twenty percent of all sales from their Father's Die pie and card orders will go to the Seattle organization DADS, which starts for Divine Alternatives for Dads Services.

DADS is a Black-led non-profit started by Marvin and Jeanett Charles that helps fathers navigate legal and relational barriers that separate them from their families and children.

According to their website, "DADS is a grassroots organization 501(c)(3) that is leading a movement to have an impact on the epidemic of the absence of fathers in America. DADS gives fathers hope by walking together in supportive community, helping navigate relational and legal barriers which separate them from their children and families".

DADS offers support groups, as well as services like case management and parenting classes.

Seattle native Hannah Jacobsen founded Pie Bird Bakeshop in 2018. With flavors like Marionberry, Apple Crumble and Bittersweet Chocolate Chess, there's a pie for every dad.