This photographer that is creating art, one wave at the time

Carly Giles celebrates our ocean through art. #k5evening

PACIFIC BEACH, Wash. — Ocean photographer Carly Giles has loved photography since she was a child and especially enjoyed taking photos near the ocean. Growing up in Hoquiam, Washington, it was easy for her to connect with the ocean. With disposable cameras and flip phones, she started a hobby that soon became her life’s work.

“For me, the ocean is very freeing, very spiritual,” said Giles. “It's this deep sense of this life-giving power.”

She started her career specializing in surf photography, something that she still does today, but it was the beauty of the ocean waves that kept inspiring her.

“I feel like the ocean has a personality; a lot of it is trusting the ocean to give does waves and the photos,” said Giles. “Depending on the color of the sky, the wave will be different colors.”

Being an ocean photographer is not easy, especially taking images of waves breaking near the Northwest coast in cold temperatures; Giles spends many hours on the water to capture the perfect image. This time is what connected her more and more to nature, discovering how inspiring the Northwest Coast was to her life and photography.

“When I am out on the water, I am constantly moving and constantly swimming,” said Giles. “I had a lot of close calls.”

In the end, Giles hopes that her images will help create public awareness and an understanding of the importance of our oceans.

“I would love it if people were able to just see my photos and to be able to have that respect and love of the ocean,” Giles said.