SNL star Pete Davidson shines in new comedy

'The King of Staten Island,' directed by Judd Apatow, streams on-demand this Friday.

SEATTLE — After creating star-making roles for Seth Rogen, Steve Carell, and Amy Schumer, writer/director Judd Apatow is back with a new film that shines a light on the talent of Pete Davidson.

As the youngest cast member ever hired on Saturday Night Live, Davidson is known for his stand-up act.

But in The King of Staten Island, he positions himself as a talented actor, with equal parts humor and pathos.

Based on Davidson’s own life, the movie tells the story of Scott – a directionless but lovable 20-something who’s still reeling from the trauma of his father’s death.

Davidson lost his own father at the age of seven. He was a firefighter working on 9/11.

Kim Holcomb talked to Apatow about telling the semi-autobiographical story.

HOLCOMB: “What percentage of Scott is actually Pete?"

APATOW: "He says that it's him if he was 70% more a jerk, and I say it was him 5% more a jerk. (laughter) He's playing somebody that's very wounded, and he's a pothead, he has no direction and he's really struggling."

HOLCOMB: “How did you deal with the scenes that were particularly painful and real for him?”

APATOW: "His father was a firefighter who died in 9/11. That's clearly the subtext of a lot of the scenes in the movie, and for me I'd just ask him, 'What would help you?' And I don't ask him that day, I ask him weeks in advance, I'd just say, 'In two weeks, we're going to shoot this scene, I know that's the hard one, that day what would make it easier for you?' Because it is asking a lot of someone to experience those deep feelings of grief in front of a camera crew."

HOLCOMB: “He has this thing about him – you just want to hug him.”

APATOW: "I think people have a natural sense of caring about him and rooting for him, because I think we see our pain in him. We have our version of what he went through. And that's why it's so generous of him to make a movie like this, because he didn't have to talk about any of this. He found a way to express himself and all the challenges of his life in this movie, and he also found a way to make it really funny, which seems like a miracle."

HOLCOMB: “Your daughter is also in the movie… do you direct her the same way that you parent her? How do you approach that?”

APATOW: “Well, she's 22 now so she's long past listening to me. (laughter) I'm just like an annoying person who gives her advice, some of which she will take. Honestly, I just try to not screw her up."

HOLCOMB: “How are you dealing with everything right now?”

APATOW: "I take very long walks, every morning I get up and I walk for about two or three hours, and it seems to get me mentally through the day.”

HOLCOMB: “Did you ever do that before or are you like me, a new walker?”

APATOW: “Never, I never would have. It'll be interesting to see if I will when all this ends.”