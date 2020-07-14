Make room with this personal social distancing device

New invention makes it a breeze to stay six feet away.

SEATTLE — We recommend you keep your distance and wear a mask to protect yourself and others. But if you're having a hard time finding your own space, Jim has come up with the perfect solution!

Okay, maybe the personal social distancing device, or PSDD, is all just for fun. But it does show just how hard it is to keep a safe distance. And it's an awesome way to demonstrate what six feet really looks like in a social setting.

If you'd like to make your own, here's what you'll need:

- 4 6-foot-long, 2" diameter foam pipe insulators

- 4 1/2" diameter, 36" wooden dowels

- One hardhat

- Duct tape (of course)

Assembly instructions:

1) Cross the dowels horizontally atop a hardhat

2) Attach the dowels to the hardhat with duct tape

3) Slide the foam insulators over the dowels and secure with...

duct tape (of course!)