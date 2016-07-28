People are line up at a restaurant in White Center that specializes in Korean fried chicken.

Bok A Bok serves wings, thighs, drumsticks and sandwiches with a twist on traditional southern fried chicken.

“It's like a tempura batter, it kind of coats the outside and steams the chicken on the inside so it's really juicy, and you get this potato chip crunch that's auditory,” said Chef Brian O’Connor, co-owner of Bok A Bok.

He spent a decade cooking southern fried chicken for other people's restaurants. But after tasting a Korean version, his entire approach changed and he opened his own place.

"Southern food and Korean food are very similar, the soul in their cuisine,” he said.

Top sellers include the Korean fried chicken wings, kimchi macaroni and cheese, house-made biscuits, and chicken sandwiches. The menu also features champagne and “adult slushies.”

Be advised: there’s typically a line, sometimes out the door. But the orders cook fast and many customers get their food to-go, so the wait isn’t terrible.

"It's one piece of fried chicken at a time, that's what we're trying to do here,” O’Connor said.

Bok A Bok is open Tuesday – Sunday and is located on SW 98th Street.

