New project from the voice of Evening

SEATTLE — He's the voice of Evening — you hear him at the beginning of the show — and on every promo.

His name is Allan Peck — he's a voiceover artist. A familiar, friendly voice that's everywhere from McDonald’s commercials, to NFL promotions, to movie trailers.

But here at Evening, we like to think of him as ours — every day we write him scripts, send them to him down in Texas, and he gives them a voice and sends back a recording. Sometimes we get bloopers, like when he cracked up mid-read promoting the America’s Got Talent Seattle hopeful Mr. Moo Shakes.

Other times, he catches our questionable copy, like when he had to read that a person with an outdoor foam party business likes to bury kids in bubbles he quipped, “Well that took a dark turn.”

These bloopers never make it to air, but they make us laugh!

Our favorite voice is doing something new. A daily 3-minute podcast called '"Pecking Away" where he answers the questions we all have, like who came up with the Hawaiian pizza? What's that thing on the end of a shoelace called? And where did ketchup come from?

His very first episode, appropriately, explains why movie trailers are called trailers even though they come before the movie.

Each episode of Pecking Away is approximately 3 minutes long, the perfect amount of time to learn a new thing while you’re waiting in line, stuck in traffic, or just feeling curious. And question is answered with a liberal dose of Allan Peck’s excellent ear for great audio, and even better sense of humor.