Make a peachy keen plant-based pie - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — Want a dessert idea that is sure to please? Our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a peachy keen recipe for you — pie! Makini grew up making pies from scratch with her mom. If you prefer to buy a pie crust, a good vegan brand is Wholly Wholesome.
Makini’s Peach Pie
Filling
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup orange juice
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4 cups peaches (if using canned peaches drain the liquid, fresh or frozen may require additional cooking time when first cooking the peaches)
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- ¼ cup water
Pie Crust
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 8 tablespoons vegan butter, cold, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- ⅓ cup vegan shortening
- 4 tablespoons ice-cold water
Egg Wash
- 2 tablespoons oat milk
- 1 tablespoons agave
- 1 tablespoon coarse sugar for topping if desired
- To make the filling, using a large saucepan, whisk together the sugar, orange juice, lemon juice, salt, vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Add peaches and bring to a boil, reduce heat and cook over medium heat until peaches are soft and start to split a bit, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Make a slurry from cornstarch and water. Add this to the peaches and stir until thickened then set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 375F.
- To make the pie crust, add the flour, sugar and salt to a Cuisinart and pulse to combine. If you don't have one, use a hand mixer or pastry cutter. Add the butter and shortening and "cut" in (using short pulses) until the mixture is crumbly like a coarse meal. There should be some small pea-sized pieces of butter visible. Add 2 tablespoons of the cold water and pulse a few times to combine. Add 2 more tablespoons of water and blend until the dough starts to stick together. Don't overmix.
- Pull the dough together and cut it in half. Form each half into a flat wheel. If the dough is too soft to handle refrigerate for about 4 hours (if you have the time overnight is always best). Once the dough is firmer, pull it from the fridge and start to roll.
- Take one wheel of dough and place it on a well-floured, clean work surface. Using a rolling pin, or a wine bottle, start in the middle and roll out into a circle large enough so you have some overhang. Place in your favorite deep pie dish.
- Spoon the filling into the prepared pie crust. You may or may not have some of the thickened juice left over depending on how deep your pie dish is.
- Grab the second wheel and roll out. Use a rolling pin or a bottle of wine or a glass. Once you’ve rolled it out, cut it into ¾ inch strips. Lay the first two strips down making an X. Alternate laying down horizontal and vertical strips, weaving them in an over-and-under pattern. Use your shortest strips for the edges of the lattice. Trim the edges and crimp the ends of the strips together with the bottom crust.
- Mix the oat milk and agave and brush this over the edges and lattice and sprinkle with coarse sugar, if desired.
- Bake 40-45 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Cool completely before serving.
