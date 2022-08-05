A peaceful paradise awaits the new owner of this Redmond retreat - Unreal Estate

"When I take clients here for the first time, I don't want to speak too much. I want to bring them into the home and let them absorb this sense of tranquility," said broker Alex Gray with Realogics Sotheby’s International Reality. "We are just east of Redmond, the Union/Novelty Hill neighborhood. We have labeled this property as modern zen . It's a 1.8-acre lot and a 2007 construction of one of the most iconic modern homes that you will find in this area," Gray said. "What's unique about this property is this is one that cannot be recreated in today's times. They put together this absolutely incredible work of steel, concrete, and cedar."

A few steps from the garage is the spacious main house.



"In the great room, you'll see the 30-foot ceilings, all the steel, concrete, and cedar construction. You have a 17-foot kitchen island capped by a champagne sink with 12-foot hanging pendants coming down. You'll have a small, informal dining area to the right, you have a formal dining area," Gray said. "The floating steel stairwell is almost a sort of modern piece of art in itself."



At the top of the stairs is your own private hideaway.



"At first you'll see the third bedroom of the home that then connects into a private media room."



Privacy and peace are also on display in the home's primary bedroom.



"Three walls of windows and then a skylight above you and you're just surrounded by nature," Gray said . "The primary bath is one that really gets people going here. Marble tiling and huge glass enclosures. On your right is the shower space. On the left, is the toilet. And you're looking out into the same primary garden space."



Feel like some fresh air? The backyard is the best place to take it all in.



"You have a 12-foot-deep lap pool with you. Many lounge spaces and the built in hot tub. We have a number of fountains coming out that would drown out any sort of surrounding noise," Gray said. "The David Ohashi designed gardens feature such a variety that this in itself is a bit of a Northwest botanical garden."



Modern design meets mother nature. The new owner of this Redmond Zen house will find themselves in a very peaceful retreat.