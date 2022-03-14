Pasta paradise can be found at Mezzanotte in Seattle

The chef here competed on season 13 of "Top Chef." #k5evening

SEATTLE — Searching for a taste of Italy? Mezzanotte in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood offers handmade pasta, Italian wines, and creative cocktails. You can sit inside or enjoy eating al fresco at their two outdoor spaces. The kitchen is run by Chef Jason Stratton. Long known for his Italian cooking, the James Beard-nominated chef was also a contestant on season 13 of "Top Chef."

One menu item not to miss is Stratton's signature dish, Tajarin al Cotello which is rich noodles made with only egg yolks and superfine flour. The pasta is cut by hand and tossed with sage butter and finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano. Mezzanotte's Granchio has Dungeness crab, Chioggia beets, fried horseradish, and Meyer lemon zest.

Mezzanotte no longer requires masks but proof of vaccination is required to enter.