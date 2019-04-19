SEATTLE — Cheech & Chong: Emerald Queen Casino - April 20

They've been making people laugh for more than 40 years. Legendary comedy duo Cheech & Chong are bringing their classic act to the Emerald Queen Casino this Saturday night, or as most of their fans call it, 4-20.



The Lighting Thief: 5th Avenue Theatre April 23 – 28

It's an electrifying musical adaptation of a best-selling kids novel. The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical starts its run at the 5th Avenue Theatre next Tuesday.



Konnected: Paramount Theatre - April 23

It's getting down to the wire for you to party with a purpose. KING 5's Konnected will be an exciting evening connecting people with nonprofits and individuals that make the pacific northwest such a giving place. There will also be gourmet food and drinks, and more than $12,000 in raffle prizes up for grabs! One lucky attendee will win a trip for two to the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. It all goes down this Tuesday night, April 23 at the Paramount Theatre.

