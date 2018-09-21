Chloe Csadenyi-Benson of Gather Seattle has high hopes...for parking spots.

"I believe this is where real relationships get built and really cool things happen. And I think the more the community can engage in things like this, the better."

Parking is one of life's necessary evils. But what if your everyday parking spot becomes a place where art or recreation or relaxation happens?

That's exactly the point of Park(ing) Day 2018, a collaboration between the American Institute of Architects/Seattle and the Seattle Department of Transportation. This year's theme is trust.

In one of the 60 spots around seven Seattle neighborhoods, you can play mini-golf or a board game. Or recline next to a dinosaur in a bench made by a 7th grader. And you don't have to pay to park as long as you want, not with your car...with YOU.

Architect Steven Townsend built a micro-pool lined with grass. Nearby ice cream shop Frankie & Jo's stopped by with some ice cream to make it a party!

"We kinda wanted to create an immersive park environment that would allow people to relax and have conversations and really kinda open up their neighbors," Steven says.

The annual, one-day event is the culmination of the 2-week Seattle Design Festival and aims to strengthen community connections and re-imagine public space.

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING