KIRKLAND, Wash. — They brighten a room and honor special occasions, but the florals from Pink and Posey in Kirkland aren’t found in nature.

They bloom out of owner Quynh Nguyen's imagination.

"I just love spreading the joy of paper flowers,” she said.

Pink and Posey is a paper florist. Nguyen handmakes crepe paper bouquets for events, teaches workshops, and sells DIY kits for home crafters.

And the quality of her blooms may change your perception of fake flowers.

European crepe paper is used to make the blooms from Pink and Posey.

KING TV

"My mom laughed at me because back when she was young - I'm from Vietnam - and she said growing up, people that were poor would make paper flowers for their wedding because they couldn't afford to have fresh flowers,” she said. “And now, it's the complete reverse."

From bridal bouquets to interior design, it's a budding trend. Faux flowers have been featured by luxury label Hermes, and Nordstrom used them to celebrate the beginning of Spring.

Pink and Posey’s kits include European crepe paper, wires, tape, and how-to instructions for making flowers like Juliet roses, peonies, ranunculus - even Pacific Northwest beer hops.

Monthly subscription Posey Boxes go a step further, with specialized tools, video tutorials and an introduction into a worldwide online community.

Quynh Nguyen launched Pink and Posey after teaching herself how to make paper flowers for a wedding.

KING TV

Nguyen says with practice, anyone can create gorgeous arrangements.

"My background is not in art, I never thought I was an artist, and it's all been self-taught,” she said. “I just love creating things with my hands."

The finished florals look convincing. Nguyen’s ultimate compliment came during an outdoor photo shoot.

“We were looking over and there were these bees trying to sniff out the flowers, which was really funny,” she said, laughing.