Pan-fried tofu makes a quick delicious meal - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — Tofu doesn't get a lot of love in our meat-eating world. But our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro says tofu is a lot more exciting than you might think. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.

Pan-Fried Tofu w/ Miso Glaze and Black Rice Recipe

INGREDIENTS – Black Rice

1 cup Black rice

DIRECTIONS

Cook black rice according to package directions. Jade rice or any rice really is great with this dish, I like black because it’s very dramatic.

INGREDIENTS – Tofu Marinate

1 lb firm tofu cut the long way into 6 pieces about ⅜’’

½ cup Soy or tamari sauce

¾ -1 cup Rice vinegar (use 1 cup if you like your tofu a little tangy)

1 cup water

1 tablespoon chopped fresh garlic

2 tablespoons chopped or grated fresh Ginger

¼ cup Sesame oil

2 tablespoons sugar

DIRECTIONS

In a baking dish or a bowl layer your tofu and marinade. Let sit in the juices for 4-6 hours or overnight.

INGREDIENTS – Chili Miso Glaze

1 heaping tbsp miso paste, I used white miso

1 tbsp chili garlic oil (optional if you like it spicy)

1 tbsp soy sauce see notes

2 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tablespoon ginger finely grated or chopped

1 tablespoon fresh garlic minced

1 tsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp agave

2 scallions or spring onions chopped

DIRECTIONS

Wisk all ingredients together and set aside (this makes tasty salad dressing as well!)

COOKING DIRECTIONS