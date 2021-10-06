x
Food

Pan-fried tofu makes a quick delicious meal - Makini's Kitchen

Even tofu haters would like this dish. #k5evening
Credit: KING 5 Evening

SEATTLE — Tofu doesn't get a lot of love in our meat-eating world. But our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro says tofu is a lot more exciting than you might think. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.

Pan-Fried Tofu w/ Miso Glaze and Black Rice Recipe

INGREDIENTS – Black Rice

  • 1 cup Black rice

DIRECTIONS
Cook black rice according to package directions. Jade rice or any rice really is great with this dish, I like black because it’s very dramatic.

INGREDIENTS – Tofu Marinate

  • 1 lb firm tofu cut the long way into 6 pieces about ⅜’’
  • ½ cup Soy or tamari sauce
  • ¾ -1 cup Rice vinegar (use 1 cup if you like your tofu a little tangy)
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh garlic
  • 2 tablespoons chopped or grated fresh Ginger
  • ¼ cup Sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons sugar

DIRECTIONS
In a baking dish or a bowl layer your tofu and marinade. Let sit in the juices for 4-6 hours or overnight.

INGREDIENTS – Chili Miso Glaze

  • 1 heaping tbsp miso paste, I used white miso
  • 1 tbsp chili garlic oil (optional if you like it spicy)
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce see notes
  • 2 tbsp rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon ginger finely grated or chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh garlic minced
  • 1 tsp sesame seeds
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • 2 tbsp agave
  • 2 scallions or spring onions chopped

DIRECTIONS
Wisk all ingredients together and set aside (this makes tasty salad dressing as well!)

COOKING DIRECTIONS

Slice tofu a quarter-inch thick. Set stovetop to medium-high. Pan fry tofu in vegetable or sesame oil for added flavor until golden brown and a little sticky from the soy sauce. Arrange tofu on a plate and top with miso glaze, chili oil, and chopped scallions. Serve with steamed black rice.

