Pan-fried tofu makes a quick delicious meal - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — Tofu doesn't get a lot of love in our meat-eating world. But our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro says tofu is a lot more exciting than you might think. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.
Pan-Fried Tofu w/ Miso Glaze and Black Rice Recipe
INGREDIENTS – Black Rice
- 1 cup Black rice
DIRECTIONS
Cook black rice according to package directions. Jade rice or any rice really is great with this dish, I like black because it’s very dramatic.
INGREDIENTS – Tofu Marinate
- 1 lb firm tofu cut the long way into 6 pieces about ⅜’’
- ½ cup Soy or tamari sauce
- ¾ -1 cup Rice vinegar (use 1 cup if you like your tofu a little tangy)
- 1 cup water
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh garlic
- 2 tablespoons chopped or grated fresh Ginger
- ¼ cup Sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons sugar
DIRECTIONS
In a baking dish or a bowl layer your tofu and marinade. Let sit in the juices for 4-6 hours or overnight.
INGREDIENTS – Chili Miso Glaze
- 1 heaping tbsp miso paste, I used white miso
- 1 tbsp chili garlic oil (optional if you like it spicy)
- 1 tbsp soy sauce see notes
- 2 tbsp rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon ginger finely grated or chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh garlic minced
- 1 tsp sesame seeds
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 2 tbsp agave
- 2 scallions or spring onions chopped
DIRECTIONS
Wisk all ingredients together and set aside (this makes tasty salad dressing as well!)
COOKING DIRECTIONS
Slice tofu a quarter-inch thick. Set stovetop to medium-high. Pan fry tofu in vegetable or sesame oil for added flavor until golden brown and a little sticky from the soy sauce. Arrange tofu on a plate and top with miso glaze, chili oil, and chopped scallions. Serve with steamed black rice.
