Paint and Sip nights at Tougo Coffee offer good conversation, food

SEATTLE — Berhanu Wells opened Tougo Coffee in the Central District nearly 16 years ago when he noticed a lack of welcoming spaces for people of color.

"It was not very comfortable to go into those spaces. And so creating a space like that, for me felt really good, especially in the Central District where it was historically Black," he said.

The location has moved to the Yesler neighborhood, where Wells has created a community space where all customers can feel at home.

"Berhanu very purposefully fosters it. He remembers you if you come in more than once. And he jokes with you and he knows stuff about your life, knows your kids' names are, and asks you questions," said regular Aloura Mcdanel. "It's genuinely remarkable."

The shop also works to be inclusive by sourcing from Black-owned businesses.

"I try to work with Black-owned wineries," Wells said, "because that's really important to me to support other Black businesses. Some of the coffees that I serve on they come from, of course, Ethiopia, Kenya, different parts around the world."

One of the newest additions to Tougo Coffee is the bimonthly Paint and Sips night. The event is open to all and meant to cultivate meaningful conversations with strangers.

"Over the last three years, people have really had a lot pent up and have really, really missed and need community," Wells said, "and it's really wonderful to see people just opening up and being really, really vulnerable with each other."

Participants get a four-course meal with wine pairings, all prepared by Berhanu. The menu includes caprese salad, mussels, scallops and macarons.

Throughout the dinner, Wells sits down and talks with them.

"I just like getting to meet people and talk," Mcdanel said, "I feel like we sort of got really got closed in ourselves and it's really awesome to just like talk to people"

Later in the evening, they turn to painting. Wells encourages people to create art freely.

"I want to give people an opportunity to kind of check in here and paint what's in here, paint what's in your heart," he said.