Pac Island Grill is bringing a taste of Hawaii to Federal Way.

This family owned and operated restaurant has been serving up Hawaiian-style barbecue- and more- since 2005. Even just stepping inside the restaurant transports you to the islands- the restaurant is filled with palms, breezy fans, and relaxed Hawaiian music.

Oh, yeah, and let's talk about the food!

Poke, pu pu platters, and more at Pac Island Grill.

The food is delicious, and the portions are pretty darn large. To-go boxes are recommended, until you have a really big appetite. No judgement.

You'll find all of the Hawaiian classics on the menu- Loco Moco, Huli-Huli Chicken (named Loli Loli Chicken after the owner, David's, daughter), and enough Pu Pu options to please anyone. Check out the desserts, too, like their beloved pineapple upside-down cake.

Pac Island Grill also does catering and luaus, just head to their website to see the options.

Pac Island Grill | 5444, 2012 S 320th St suite h, Federal Way

