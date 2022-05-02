West Seattle has a cozy new cocktail bar with Thai-inspired drinks

Otter on the Rocks is a friendly cocktail bar that takes inspiration from its owner's upbringing in Thailand. #k5evening

SEATTLE — West Seattle Island has a new cocktail bar with cool digs and classy cocktails. Otter on the Rocks is on Admiral Way, housed in the former Parliament space. It's got two floors of seating, a snazzy-looking bar, and high-quality cocktails. Also, a ridiculously cute mascot.

Owner Tanner Jitmongkonkul grew up in Thailand, so he brings a lot of Thai flavors and ingredients into his concoctions. But no matter what's in his drinks, they're bound to be tasty — like the Spring Fling on the new spring menu, featuring bael fruit-infused rum. Jitmongkonkul describes it as "slightly tropical with vanilla notes."

There's also the Otter Old Fashioned, which comes with a toasted marshmallow!

Besides tasty drinks, Otter on the Rocks also serves flatbreads. Below is the mango chutney flatbread with, of course, mango chutney, pulled pork, goat cheese, mozzarella, and arugula.