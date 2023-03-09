x
How Brendan Fraser measured up in 1997 - Evening Rewind

In one of his earliest appearances on KING 5 Evening, the future Oscar nominee helped us fact-check the web. #king5evening
Credit: KING-TV
KING 5 "Evening's" Mimi Gan measures 28-year-old Brendan Fraser to verify his height.

SEATTLE — Twenty-six years ago, current Oscar nominee Brendan Fraser took "Evening" reporter Mimi Gan back to his alma mater, Seattle's Cornish College of the Arts.

During the interview, Gan showed Fraser a website he'd never seen before called "The Brendan Fraser Shrine." She asked him to verify some of the site's information.

"Says that you have two brothers," Gan said.

"No, that's incorrect," Fraser replied, "I have three older brothers."

Credit: Brendan Fraser Family
Brendan Fraser (back row, second from left) and his family, circa 1996.

As for his height, the website said he stands 6'3 and a half.

"If I stand up straight in heels," Fraser joked.

He estimated his height at 6'2 and a half. Gan took out a tape measure and had Fraser stand for truth. His verified height was 6'3".

Even back in 1997, you couldn't believe everything you read.

This weekend, Brendan Fraser goes for the Best Actor Oscar at the Academy Awards. Here's hoping he measures up.

