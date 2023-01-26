Three orphaned moose calves make their Northwest Trek public debut this weekend

All three are rescues from different parts of Alaska and biologists say they seem happy in their new home. #k5evening

EATONVILLE, Wash. — It hardly took any convincing on the part of Northwest Trek keepers for three moose calves to trot beyond a gate into the 425-acre free-roaming area. There, Atlas, Luna, and Callisto will join other hoofed animals like bison, Roosevelt deer and elk, as well as Aspen, the wildlife park's other resident moose.

All three of the newcomers are rescues who were orphaned in Alaska. They actually arrived last August and were bottle-fed behind the scenes. Now all three are big enough and strong enough to live on their own.

Zoological curator Marc Heinzman was especially pleased to see the moose taking to the native sword fern the way kids take to popcorn.

"It seemed right away that they were interested in eating a lot of the plant life that grows out here," Heinzman said. "They just seemed to get comfortable very quickly so it's a really good sign that they settled in so comfortably. They didn't seem frightened or unsure because it is a big change of lifestyle for them and they are taking to it right away."

Atlas is a male moose, already weighing 500 pounds. The other two are females, and weigh quite a bit less.

“Atlas is a very curious and affectionate boy,” said Jordan Bednarz, one of the keepers who has cared for the calves. “He gets the zoomies and loves to run around.”

“Luna was shy at first but now is the first to explore new areas, and is a fast learner,” Bednarz said. “Calli is the smallest, but has the biggest personality. She is quick to let you know exactly what she wants.”

It may be hard to believe but these moose are miniature versions of what they will grow up to be. Atlas could someday weigh up to 12-hundred pounds and stand seven and a half feet tall