The Northwest Film Forum's Local Sightings festival goes online

TACOMA, Wash. — The Northwest Film Forum's 23rd Annual Local Sightings film festival is going virtual like many other events.
This has always been a great showcase for local filmmakers, and this year Tacoma's James Winters offers a music video titled "Bigfoot" for the band Waking Bear.
Shot in Tacoma, Olympian and Centralia, the video attempts to explore the shy bigfoot within us all. The film fest starts Friday, September 18th and runs through Sunday, September 27th.
