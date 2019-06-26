SEATTLE — The top floor of this Queen Anne mansion didn't exist at the time it was built in 1902. The once-attic now hosts the ultimate sitting room. Windows provide a panoramic view of the Cascade mountains all the way to the Olympic Mountains.

It's perhaps the only room in the city where you can watch the sun rise and set in the same chair.

You can also see the Space Needle, Mount Rainier, and the bay of the city without straining your neck.

W.J. Whitney, a founder of Seafirst Bank, built the mansion originally as a gift for his daughter.

The mansion offers a snapshot as to what opulence looked like at the turn of the 20th century. A granite and marble courtyard leads to the home, where 25-foot Corinthian columns greet you at the front of the house.

"These columns were covered because the previous owner wanted to sort of, 70s up the house," said Ed Laine from Hometown Advisor Real Estate. "They had a family friend who was an architect, and the architect had a suspicion that they were in there. So he asked them, 'Can I poke a hole in the wall?'. And sure enough, behind the hole, he saw the columns."

The inside of the home also boasts unique features. The rooms use natural light to their advantage and none of the rooms offer "cave-like" qualities that are common for older homes.

The stained glass windows above the grand staircase are more than 100 years old. With 3 kitchens, 8 fireplaces, 21 gold-plated Italian chandeliers, no house is ever complete without a gold-plated bidet.

This Queen Anne mansion unites old-world craftsmanship with all the comforts of modern day life, complete with bookshelves that are so sturdy, you can climb them.

