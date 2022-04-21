x
One of the biggest-selling R&B acts of all time, Boyz II Men coming to Fife - What's Up This Week

Boyz II Men celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2011. A decade later, and there's no end in sight for the successful boy band trio. #k5evening
Credit: AP
Boyz II Men performs during a tribute concert to Billy Joel, the recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Best of the Northwest Spring Show / April 22-23 / Magnuson Park

Looking for some new art? This weekend the 32nd annual Best of the Northwest Spring Show will bring 100 talented artists together showcasing their handcrafted artwork, under one very big roof. The show happens Saturday and Sunday in Hanger 30 at Seattle's Magnuson Park

Dave Attell / April 22-23 / Tacoma Comedy Club

He's been performing his self-deprecating standup for more than 35 years. Comedian and actor Dave Attell brings his funny, no-frills style to the Tacoma Comedy Club on Friday and Saturday night. 

"You're a Good Man Charlie Brown" / Now-May 22 / Village Theatre

Linus, Lucy, Schroder, and the whole peanuts gang are making their way to the stage. A new production of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" promises to be a fresh take on the hit musical comedy. Performances are going on now through May 22nd at the Village Theatre in Issaquah.

Boyz II Men / April 22 / Emerald Queen Casino

And finally, it's far from the end of the road for this group. R&B icons Boyz II Men are bringing their catalog of hit songs to the Emerald Queen Casino on Friday night. 

