OMD is coming to Seattle this Saturday - What's Up This Week

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark was founded in 1978, and you can catch the English band this weekend at Moore Theatre. #k5evening

Fisherman's Village Music Festival / May 19 - 21 / Everett

The Fisherman's Village Music Festival is returning for its ninth year. This year's lineup includes bands like Digable Planets, Seattle's Deep Sea Diver, and many more. The festival kicks off tonight and runs through the 21st in downtown Everett.

John Cleese / May 23 / McCaw Hall

He's a comedy living legend, actor, writer, and all-around funny guy. John Cleese will be speaking in Seattle next week. You can spend an evening of exceptional silliness with him on Monday at McCaw Hall.

OMD / May 21 / Moore Theatre

Wanna go back to the 80s? Synthesizer legends OMD are bringing 40 years of music to the Moore Theater on Saturday night.

The Watson's Go to Birmingham / Now - May 22 / Seattle Children's Theatre

You have just one more weekend to see an award-winning story on stage — "The Watsons Go To Birmingham" is playing at Seattle Children's Theatre. The powerful play follows the Watson family on a road trip to the deep south when they encounter a pivotal moment in civil rights history. The play is recommended for those eight and older.

"Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" / May 20 / Disney +