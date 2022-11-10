Olympic Peninsula mushroom grower launches first-ever Fungi Festival

Daughter Maddie is just a toddler but she already is an expert helper around the farm, carefully handling the shitake, lion's mane, and oyster mushrooms that thrive here in Rogers' indoor growing system. Dave, wife Shana, and Maddie go foraging together as well — in fact it’s one of Maddie’s favorite things to do. Her parents make sure she does it safely.

“From an early age we've taken her out with us and we've taught her how important it is to have mom or dad check mushrooms first," Rogers said. "She gets really excited when she finds mushrooms outside."



The Northwest is such a mushroom hotspot, Rogers is launching the first-ever Fungi Festival in Port Angeles, where experts will teach about everything from foraging, to micro-remediation (using fungi to clean up pollution and toxins), to using psilocybin mushrooms in healthcare.



"We're trying to provide a community space for people to come and learn about all things mycology — the cultivation, remediation, even topics like micro-dosing, psilocybin I think it's an important topic that people are interested in and excited to learn about,” Rogers said. “I think there's a lot of really exciting things that can do our world a lot of good happening with the world of mycology.”



David Rogers is a mushroom farmer on a mission — to help everyone have as much fun with fungi as his daughter does.