Olympia's Hands on Children's Museum is the place to be during the holidays

Keep the kiddos as busy as elves this season. #k5evening

OLYMPIA, Wash. — "We love celebrating the holidays at Hands-on Children's Museum," says CEO Patty Belmonte. "That's why we start our celebration at Thanksgiving and we run it all the way through the new year."

At the art studio upstairs, your kids can be as busy as Christmas elves, putting together handmade holiday gifts you might want to keep forever.

"Kids get a variety of open-ended materials and natural materials and they can create whatever they want," says Belmonte. "That's what we love. We love that individual unique creation and if you watch a group of kids, they can be given the same materials and each one will make something very different."

There are all kinds of activities and games for the kids to play, like sock skating in the Fabulous Forest gallery or throwing snowballs into a snowman's mouth. Everyone will need to wear masks this year, of course.

It all leads up to a memorable New Year's Eve.