OLYMPIA, Wash. — McCoy’s Tavern is little on the fun quirky side and full of music history. It's what makes this a perfect venue and favorite for bands to play.

Looking for fun? They have pool tables, a foosball table, a vending machine that sells candy and cigarettes, a patio with artist murals, and the backroom with a main stage where music performers can rock all night.

“It’s a neighborhood hangout, it’s a local bar supported by a lot of music,” said Ian Abel.

“McCoy’s can definitely be described as the island of misfit toys,” said Nathan Paull.

McCoy’s Tavern opens seven days a week. Monday through Saturday you can catch the fun from 12 pm to 1:45 am and Sundays from 12 pm to 12 am.

Happy Hour is Monday to Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm, where you can find drinks as low as $2.

McCoy’s Tavern – 418 4th Ave E, Olympia, WA 98501 (360) 352-0696

