"I can still feel her here": An Olympia mom's legacy continues on one of the city's liveliest corners

Cyndi Dickson turned what was a gas station into an international food court

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On one of the busiest corners in Olympia, you'll find coffee brewing, cider pouring and, inside food trucks, chefs cooking up cuisine from distant countries.



“It's really pretty amazing,” says Carissa Dickson. “I get pretty emotional, actually.”



Emotional because Dickson says this is exactly the way her mother wanted the corner to be.

“She just loved this place so much and she had a really beautiful vision for it, to be a great place for community together”.



Cyndi Dickson owned Filling Station Espresso for twenty years. She worked out of one of the state’s first drive thru stands. As the name suggests, it was once a gas station.

It was Cyndi Dickson’s idea to turn the rest of the property into an international food court.



“She was a visionary,” says Lisa David.



Cyndi Dickson recruited Lisa David and her brother to park their Ninevah food truck there, where they've been serving up slow-roasted shawarma for years.



“I really like being part of this little mini business community,” says David.



Next door Marianne Socorro and her husband serve up South American street food from their truck Arepa. They were also recruited by Cyndi Dickson.

“Everybody is so warm and so welcome to us and we are from another country,” says Socorro. "We've been here for eight years and it's wonderful."

"Yeah this corner is amazing," says Heather Ringwood who sells Whitewood Cider out of her picturesque Teeny Tiny Taproom.

"You're always seeing somebody you know when you're here so it's an awesome place to stop and reconnect with your friends."

It was a friend who took over the lease and the legacy when Cyndi Dickson died of cancer in January of 2015, the sister and brother she recruited first.

"I think it's really important to us that Cindy's daughter can walk around and know that this place has been taken care of and that her mother's mission is being upheld and seen through," says Lisa David.

Now when Cyndi's daughter visits she gets more than a hot cup of coffee. She gets a very warm feeling inside.

"She's here you know? I still feel her feel her here."