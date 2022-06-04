Olivia Rodrigo's first album tour comes to Seattle

The former Disney sensation is having a big year with seven Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year. #k5evening

Olivia Rodrigo / April 6 / Wamu Theatre

She's the former Disney starlet-turned-pop powerhouse. Olivia Rodrigo is riding a massive wave of success, including seven nominations at next week's Grammy Awards. The teenage singing phenom will be performing at the WAMU Theater on April 6.

Tacoma Rainiers / April 6 / Cheney Stadium

It's time to play ball in Tacoma! The Tacoma Rainiers are kicking off the 2022 season with a five-game homestead against the Salt Lake Bees. The first game of the season is next Wednesday, April 6.

Shen Yun / April 2 - 10 / McCaw Hall

The once-yearly staple has returned. Shen Yun invites audiences to travel back to ancient China and experience the lost culture through classical Chinese dance and music. The troop will be performing at McCaw Hall from April 2 - 10.

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival / April 1 - 30 / Skagit County