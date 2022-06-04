Olivia Rodrigo's first album tour comes to Seattle

Olivia Rodrigo / April 6 / Wamu Theatre
She's the former Disney starlet-turned-pop powerhouse. Olivia Rodrigo is riding a massive wave of success, including seven nominations at next week's Grammy Awards. The teenage singing phenom will be performing at the WAMU Theater on April 6.
Tacoma Rainiers / April 6 / Cheney Stadium
It's time to play ball in Tacoma! The Tacoma Rainiers are kicking off the 2022 season with a five-game homestead against the Salt Lake Bees. The first game of the season is next Wednesday, April 6.
Shen Yun / April 2 - 10 / McCaw Hall
The once-yearly staple has returned. Shen Yun invites audiences to travel back to ancient China and experience the lost culture through classical Chinese dance and music. The troop will be performing at McCaw Hall from April 2 - 10.
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival / April 1 - 30 / Skagit County
It's finally tulip time again! The annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is back for the 2022 spring season. Tulip Mainstays Roozengaarde and Tulip Town will both welcome visitors to see their gorgeous colorful fields. Online tickets are on sale now. The festival runs seven days a week during the entire month of April in Skagit County.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.