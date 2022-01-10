Old ferry converted into a home for sale in Tacoma - Unreal Estate.

You can take your house out for a ride. ⛴️ #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — At first glance, it looks like a miniaturized version of a Washington State ferry. But in reality, this ship is a one-of-a-kind home.

"We saw Annabelle down in Shelton and said that would be perfect for what we were thinking about, I wonder who owns that? And it turns out she was for sale and we bought her," owner Kat Redmon said.

"She started in 1938 in The Dalles on the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington. Ran from 1938 to 1955 when they built the bridge," owner Dennis Redmon said.



After the couple bought the boat in 1994, they set about building a place that would become their family home for the next 27 years.

"It has three bedrooms, two and a half baths," Kat said. "It has a fairly large music room. There is an office on board, so you get to look out and have water views while you're working."

While many floating homes lack space, at 2,300 square feet, there's room for things like a full-size kitchen.

"It's got a six-burner stove. A big oven. It's just a wonderful place to work, all the windows are nice and big. Our main salon is big enough for ballroom dancing so that's where our living room and dining area are."

There's even a shop to do maintenance right onboard.

"It's pretty well outfitted for anything you'd run across," Dennis said.

And while there's plenty of room inside there's even more outside.

"She's about 2,800 square feet on deck on three levels. So a lot of deck space. We spend quite a bit of time outside."

And unlike a landlocked home, you can take this house out for a spin.

"We've had it through the San Juans nine times, six Seafair's. We've been all the way down to Hood Canal," Dennis said. "Coolest thing in the world, when you go on a trip you don't have to pack because you have everything with you."

With retirement now on their charts, the Redmon's are ready to hand Annabelle over to a new captain.