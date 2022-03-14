Ten day old dough is secret to this pizza's success

The Local 104 in Lake Forest Park ages pizza dough like fine wine. #k5evening

LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. — The crust for the pizza at this Lake Forest Park restaurant is aged like fine wine.

Tony Vujovich owns The Local 104 — his dough ferments in a fridge for 10 whole days before it becomes a pizza.

"This process is pretty unusual," Vujovich said. "Some people will age dough, very few people will do it as long as I do.”

Vujovich, who owns and cooks at this restaurant, also adds local beer to his dough — Bale Breaker Field 41 made in Yakima.

His recipe isn't a secret, but there is one ingredient that's hard to come by: Patience.

“I tell people how to make the dough, I just know they won't make it. It's too much effort!”

The beer and the ten-day fermentation create the perfect crust. Vujovich describes the taste as ‘toasty.’

The Local 104 does justice to this well-aged dough with unique pizza toppings.

The Quixote is their most popular pie — creme, chorizo, mozzarella, Manchego cheese, and dates.

The Mr. Herman is inspired by Pee Wee Herman — Paul Rueben — and has everything you would find on a Rueben sandwich, including pork belly pastrami and a rye crust infused with onion.

Guests can watch their pizza cook in the red oven that has a face, complete with a flaming mouth.

“The oven's name is Svarog, the Slavic all god that created the universe in a forge, just like the pizzas get created in a forge,” Vujovich said.

From a long ten days in the fridge to a flaming finish, The Local 104 makes pizza with personality.

"It's labor, it's effort, and it's worth it."