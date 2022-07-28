x
Electronic music duo Odesza comes home for two nights at Climate Pledge Arena - What's Up This Week

Plus, award-winning musical "Hamilton" returns to Seattle. #k5evening

Beat the heat with these upcoming indoor events!

Odesza / July 29-31 / Climate Pledge Arena

They began as a band in Bellingham. Seattle-based Odesza has grown into an electronic music juggernaut. The indie dance music duo is playing two home shows July 29-31 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Margaret Cho / July 29-30 / Tacoma Comedy Club

She's a comedian, actor, and advocate. Five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee Margaret Cho has been one of the leading voices in comedy for years. She's bringing her stand-up to the city of Destiny July 29-30 at the Tacoma Comedy Club.

"DC League of Super-Pets" / July 29 / Local Theaters

Wanna take the kids to the movies? "DC League of Super-Pets" follows Superman's pet dog Krypto as he forms a team of shelter animals who are given superpowers to help rescue the Justice League. The movie opens in local theaters Friday.

"Hamilton" / Aug. 3-Sept. 11 / Paramount Theatre

The Tony Award-winning megahit musical "Hamilton" is returning to Seattle. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and broadway show stoppers, Hamilton has taken the story of one of America's founding fathers and created a revolutionary musical. You can catch it Aug.3 to Sept. 11 at the Paramount Theater.

