Electronic music duo Odesza comes home for two nights at Climate Pledge Arena - What's Up This Week

Beat the heat with these upcoming indoor events!

Odesza / July 29-31 / Climate Pledge Arena

They began as a band in Bellingham. Seattle-based Odesza has grown into an electronic music juggernaut. The indie dance music duo is playing two home shows July 29-31 at Climate Pledge Arena.

Margaret Cho / July 29-30 / Tacoma Comedy Club

She's a comedian, actor, and advocate. Five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee Margaret Cho has been one of the leading voices in comedy for years. She's bringing her stand-up to the city of Destiny July 29-30 at the Tacoma Comedy Club.

"DC League of Super-Pets" / July 29 / Local Theaters

Wanna take the kids to the movies? "DC League of Super-Pets" follows Superman's pet dog Krypto as he forms a team of shelter animals who are given superpowers to help rescue the Justice League. The movie opens in local theaters Friday.

"Hamilton" / Aug. 3-Sept. 11 / Paramount Theatre