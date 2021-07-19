Fifteen-time Guinness World Record holder and Gig Harbor resident bids to break several more records, including his own

Ocean rower Erden Eruç will attempt to row from San Francisco to mainland Asia, a historic first. #k5evening

GIG HARBOR, Wash — While many of us are enjoying summer on the mainland, Erden Eruç is attempting another historic first: a nonstop row from Crescent City, Calif. to Hong Kong. During this crossing, he will raise awareness about the plastics problem in our oceans in collaboration with Ocean Recovery Alliance.

“These roads, oceans, and mountains will always be there, what gives it meaning is the effort we put to get there,” said Eruç.

This row, which has an ETA of March 2022, will also advance his career totals in days and miles, adding even more Guinness World Records to his name. He currently has 15 Guinness World Records including:

First to complete a solo circumnavigation of the world by human power

First to row the three oceans: Atlantic, Pacific and Indian

First to row across an ocean from southern hemisphere to northern

Greatest total distance rowed solo on the oceans - (over 33,000 miles)

Longest distance rowed across the Atlantic Ocean

Highest career total days for a solo ocean rower by 844 days

Most experienced ocean rower alive with an overall career total of 928 days (and counting)

Longest career distance rowed on oceans by nearly 29,000 nautical miles

Personal record for longest time alone at sea nonstop: 312 days

What started as a simple idea in 1997, become a quiet obsession. Today, it is clear that Eruç is the leading ocean rower in the world.

Additionally, he is the recipient of the 2013 Citation of Merit from the prestigious Explorers Club, one of the 2013 Adventurers of the Year – “nine individuals changing the face of global adventure” by Outside Magazine, and one of the 50 Most Adventurous Men by Men’s Journal.

“The lesson is don’t quit, don’t give up.”