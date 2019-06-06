TACOMA, Wash. — June is World Oceans Month and Ocean Fest is back June 9 for its second annual festival! The event is free and will feature dozens of mini-events including whale ballet, hands-on ocean science, kayaks, puppet shows, art installations and more.

Lauren Boilini is one of the artists featured and an open water swimmer. A few years ago, she swam from Bainbridge Island to Alki Beach and has seen up close how we treat our waters.

"I see a lot of trash, especially golf balls."

Her eight-panel watercolor piece is called "As Above So Below," which is essentially the message of Ocean Fest -- what we do above the water affects everything living in the water.

Ryan Fedderson is a Native American artist and created an interactive piece for the festival called "Coyote, Fox and Whale." Attendees will be able to color in this giant wall mural.

Ocean Fest is also hosting a beach clean-up one day prior, June 8, on World Oceans Day.

Ocean Fest | Sunday, June 9 from 10 AM to 5 PM | Foss Waterway Seaport, 705 Dock St, Tacoma

