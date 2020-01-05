Two heroes awarded for saving a pilot who landed on a freezing lake

Lori Jurek and Robert Thomas paddled right to a fallen plane on Lake Morton -- and their brisk action saved a life.

For as long as he can remember, Brett Easter has loved to fly. When a bright yellow ultralight (a type of airplane) went up for sale – he had to have it.

On a clear, cold morning last November, Brett went to his community airport in Kent for a quick flight, but mid-flight, the engine failed and Brett knew he couldn't make it back to the airport.

"I knew I had to pick a lake," said Brett. He picked Lake Morton: and down went his plane.

From her lakeside home, Lori Jurek couldn't believe her eyes. Brett has survived the crash, but his trouble was just beginning. As Lori grabbed her kayak, Robert Thomas did the same from the other side of the lake.

Meanwhile, Brett was drowning. "I started to give up a little bit and right when I started to give up, she was right there," recalled Brett.

Robert was there within seconds. He was hypothermic. His lungs and stomach were full of water, but he was alive. Other neighbors showed up and a flotilla paddled Brett to safety.

To this day, no one knows exactly what went wrong in the air that morning, but one thing went right, Brett landed in the midst of heroes.

About the 2020 King County Red Cross Courage in Action Hero Award

"At the American Red Cross, we believe heroes emerge when one person puts aside their needs to help another. Recognizing our Heroes grew out of a desire to celebrate members of our community living our mission; to prevent and alleviate human suffering. Each year we honor individuals who have shown courage, dedication, and unselfish character by their acts of heroism in our community."