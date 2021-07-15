ZooTunes concerts return starting Sunday - What's Up This Week

Space Jam: A New Legacy / July 16 / HBO Max & Local Theaters
Up for some cartoon hoops? It's been almost 25 years since the release of Michael Jordan's Space Jam, and now Lebron James stars in the 2021 version, Space Jam: A New Legacy. You can watch it in theaters or stream it on HBO Max starting Friday.
Blue Oyster Cult / July 17 / Historic Everett Theatre
They've been rocking their fans for more than four decades. Blue Oyster Cult is one of the pioneer hard rock, heavy metal bands. You can hear them play the cowbell in person when they perform at the Historic Everett Theatre on Saturday night.
The Posies / July 18 / Woodland Park Zoo
Want even more live music? ZooTunes is back with a socially distanced 37th season. Kicking off this year's lineup is long-time Seattle band, The Posies. You can sit in the grass and hear them play Sunday night at the Woodland Park Zoo.
