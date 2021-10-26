This Seattle theater troupe does burlesque by the book

Noveltease Theatre adapts classic literature to burlesque performances. #k5evening

SEATTLE — This isn't your high school English class - Noveltease Theatre is turning classic literature into spicy burlesque performances.

"What we're doing with literature is equivalent to turning something into a musical, except we don't sing," says co-founder Sailor St. Clare.

Sailor St. Clare and Fosse Jack are the co-founders of Noveltease Theatre. They've been friends for years, bonding over books and burlesque.

"I have a doctorate in English," says Sailor. "And I started doing burlesque when I was in graduate school. And I think I was always looking for some way to make those two interests align."

They started with a performance based on the works of Tennessee Williams, producing a show aptly named the Tennessee Tease - and they've been going strong since. So far, they've danced their way through the Odyssey, Northanger Abbey, and several others. Their most recent show is the Canterbury Tales.

Now, before you get all hot and bothered — no, you don't need to read the book to see the show.

"You know, we'd love you to read the book at some point, but it's not a prerequisite for attending," Sailor says.

In fact, encouraging people to explore new literature is what they're hoping to do. Because while the troupe night dance, disrobe and get disorderly, they're readers at heart. And they want you to be, too.