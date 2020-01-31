If it's snowing, WE'RE GOING! There's a ton of great things you can do and see in the Northwest during the winter. These four activities are snow-filled fun for the whole family!

1. White Pass Winter Carnival

Hordes of children invading the White Pass Winter Carnival castle

KING TV

First up, it's fun for the whole family at this winter wonderland in White Pass. Every year, volunteers work for two weeks building a life-sized snow castle for the annual Winter Carnival.

"It's a day where we invite the entire Highway 12 corridor to come play in the snow," said Marketing Manager Kathleen Goyette. "It's one of those things that, if you're a kid, you're welcome, if you're not a kid, you'd better come up and act like one."

The 36th annual Winter Carnival takes place on February 29 and March 1.

RELATED: White Pass castle makes magic every year

2. The Mission Ridge Bomber

The hunk of metal that sits on the top of this mountain is said to bring good luck for snow.

KING TV

In 1944, a B-24 Liberator Bomber crashed during a training mission. The wing was placed upon the mountain and soon became lore that if you rub the wing it would bring good luck for snow.

"A lotta locals will just come up and this spot they think is especially lucky right here. You can see it's a little shinier than the rest of the wing," said Tony Hickock of Mission Ridge Resort, while pointing to a shiny patch on the left of the wing.

RELATED: The legend of the Mission Ridge Bomber

3. Whistler Bobsleigh Experience

It's one of the fastest ice tracks in the world, capable of shooting an Olympic bobsled team down the course at over 90 mph

king tv

For a high dose of adrenaline, just head over the border to the Whistler Sliding Centre. It's one of the fastest ice tracks in the world. Capable of shooting an Olympic bobsled team down the course at over 90 miles per hour. But you don't have to be a professional athlete to try it for yourself. The centre also lets the public climb aborad too.

RELATED: Slide like an Olympian up in Whistler

4. Whistler's Scandinave Spa

Inspired by the spas of Scandinavia, Scandinave offers hot and cold pools, steam rooms, saunas and relaxations rooms tucked into a spruce and cedar fo

Scandinave Spa.

If you're looking for a more relaxing getaway, you can find some peace and quiet at Whistler's Scandinave Spa. As soon as you step out onto the site, they don't allow any talking. That's right. No talking, no phones, just the water, saunas, and nature. They even have professional shushers on staff!

RELATED: Relaxation not conversation at Whistler's silent spa

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.