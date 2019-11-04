TACOMA, Wash. — Northwest Lumpia on Tacoma’s Center Street is hard to miss, the bright exterior is just as unique as the food it serves. If you are driving down the street, you will not miss it, it’s my favorite thing about this place … besides the food.

Lime green and bright yellow light up Northwest Lumpia's Center Street restaurant.

Lumpia is the Filipino version of the Chinese egg roll. Fillings are wrapped in a flour-based lumpia wrapper and deep fried. They're usually filled with meat and vegetables, and Northwest Lumpia has those, but owners Charles and Rebecca Marbas specializes in what they call, “fusion lumpia.” And that’s because they get creative with flavors like Spicy Peanut, Pizza Crunch, and Caramel Apple. They take inspiration on flavors from everywhere, including their own customers.

“We've got some that people have given feedback to us and we've made them based on their ideas,” said Charles,” For four straight weeks, he would say, ‘You've got to do a PB&J lumpia.’”

They pretty much all look the same on the outside, but much like many things in life - It's what inside that counts. Especially for some of their "ugly lumpia". Rebecca showed us what they mean by that, “These are the brown sugar bananas, and these are our ugly lumpias. and we call them that because ... well, look at them.”

Northwest Lumpia's "Brown Sugar Bananas" lumpia is ugly, but delicious.

They have eleven flavors they offer on a regular basis, and then they do rotating fusion flavors. Yes, SIXTY. They are prolific. Charles says that everyone finds their favorite ones from that list.

Each lumpia is one dollar plus tax, and they have two combo options. Combo number 1 is 12 lumpia for $10, and you can mix up to six different lumpia. Everything in the combo labeled so you know exactly which lumpia is which flavor. Combo number two is 4 lumpias and a drink for $4.50.

Northwest Lumpia owners owners Charles and Rebecca Marbas

Northwest Lumpia opened in 2011 after Charles retired from 20 years in the Army. It was supposed to be a retirement job, but Tacoma's love for lumpia changed that slightly. Years later, Charles and Rebecca are still serving their unique lumpia to devoted fans.

Northwest Lumpia | 1607 Center St, Tacoma | 253-341-0234

