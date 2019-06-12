KENT, Wash. — Right now, 1 in 10 people in Washington state is considered "food insecure." Northwest Harvest is on a mission to change that.

The nonprofit is the largest independent hunger relief agency in the state. They provide an average of two million meals to those in need every month. Much of that food goes through their warehouse in Kent. Staff and volunteers accept, sort and redistribute millions of pounds of food every year.

Northwest Harvest volunteers package food at their warehouse in Kent.

KING 5

KING 5 invites you to join us for the 19th annual Home Team Harvest event, benefiting Northwest Harvest, on Saturday, December 7th. This year's goal is to raise enough funds and donations to provide seven million meals for families in need in Washington state.

Northwest Harvest encourages the following donations (ranked in importance):

GENERAL FOOD ITEMS

• Beef stew, chili and similar meals with low salt/sugar/saturated fats

• Canned fruit (especially low sugar)

• Canned fish or meat

• Peanut butter (plastic jars are preferred)

• Brown rice

• Whole grain pasta

• Canned tomato sauces

• Shelf-stable milk

INFANT AND BABY FOODS

• Baby Formula

• Jars of baby food

• Powdered or canned milk

• Infant cereal

• Baby diapers