Some of the most energy-efficient homes in America are right here in western Washington

From reclaimed lumber to rainwater storage for urban farming, these are the greenest dwellings around Seattle. #king5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Help save the planet without leaving home, by making your home an eco-friendly oasis.

“Just like any traditional building, but it’s healthier for you and the planet,” said Laura Elfline of the Northwest Eco Building Guild.

The guild is the sponsor of the Northwest Green Home Tour, a free look inside 18 of our area’s most earth-friendly dwellings.

One stop in the Greenwood neighborhood of Seattle is a house that was built in an existing backyard for a family member.

“It’s a detached accessory dwelling unit,” explained Elfline.

The low-carbon, ultra-insulated construction features triple-pane windows, and recycled materials.

“The entire building was made from reclaimed lumber,” she said.

The kitchen countertop was created with remnant ends from the home’s framing lumber.

“Other counters are recycled paper product, too, called PaperStone,” said Elfline.

The Wi-Fi-enabled circuit breaker analyzes power use right down to individual appliances.

“Super energy efficiency,” she said.

The owner of a new build in Seattle’s Blue Ridge neighborhood grew up in a house on the property.

Elfline said, “Tore that one down and built a house that is super airtight, super energy-efficient, but still pays homage to the old homes in the area.”

Its classic craftsman style evokes warmth and tradition, but its high-quality green construction will save energy for generations to come.

“This home has wood fiber exterior insulation behind the siding keeping the house cool.”

One bonus is a sliding glass wall that takes advantage of a cooling hilltop breeze and a stunning Puget Sound view.

“Create an indoor/outdoor experience so that you really feel like you’re maximizing your home,” Elfline said.

A remodeled home in Seattle’s Central District is packed with eco-friendly technology, including 600 gallons of rainwater storage for urban farming.

“The big story here,” Elfline said, “is the electrification of the home.”

An electric bike, electric grill and even an electric sauna are all powered by a massive solar array backed up with plenty of battery storage.

“Everything they need is electrified.”

A Bothell home uses “advanced building envelope design” for maximum insulation against weather and noise, while maintaining great indoor air quality.

“It means that the house breathes really well,” Elfline said, “which will help keep it healthy for a long time.”

Vapor barriers within the walls allow the house to breathe, so you’re not trapping moisture within your walls.

“It’s really healthy for the house and the occupants inside of it,” she added.

Smart controls keep the building in sync with the people who live there.

A century-old house in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood is proof that you can teach an old house new tricks.

“Nontoxic and super healthy to live in.”

Energy-efficient kitchen appliances, south-facing solar panels, and precision-cut window inlays bring the owner’s energy bill down to zero.

“She doesn’t have an electric bill,” Elfline said.

No matter your taste or budget, you can make your green dreams come true in an earth-friendly abode.

“Building healthfully and building better.”