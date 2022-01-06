Meet a northwest-born photographer with a passion for the Outdoors

Micah Saldivar follows his dreams one picture at the time. #k5evening

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Micah Saldivar is a photographer dedicated to creating fantastic images of the outdoors, especially from the Pacific Northwest. Born and raised in Seattle he picked up photography as a hobby at the early age of 12. He was quickly taking pictures everywhere, especially on hiking trips.

“I realized I was a good landscape photographer when I posted my first few sunset pictures and all my friends said, 'We've never seen pictures like that before,'” Micah said. “It happened by accident but it was meant to be.”

At age 17, Micah enlisted in the Army National Guard. His photography skills were noticed and he soon became the cameraman for his unit. This opened many opportunities. As of October 2020, Micah’s photography has been featured on CNN, Travel Oklahoma, comanchecounty.us, and many others.

But his true passion is spending time in the outdoors and taking photos of landscapes.

“When I shoot the outdoors, that’s where I truly feel I have my own style,” Micah said. "I like to bring the light and the colors.”

For this young photographer, there is no better place to capture images than home, the Pacific Northwest.

“There's nothing like these mountains, it’s never ending,” he said. “I live in this beautiful world with so many places to take pictures.”

After reaching his goal of becoming a full-time photographer, he is now committed to his passion, because at the end of the day, he takes pictures of sceneries because he loves it.