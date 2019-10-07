NORMANDY PARK, Wash. — If you could wish for anything in a house, anything at all, what would you wish for? Chances are you'll find it at The Hidden Valley Estate in Normandy Park, just a half-hour's drive from Seattle.

Panoramic views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains? Check. Infinity Pool? Check. Drawbridge to the beach? Yep. Indoor basketball court? Swish! Or saunter down to your 275 feet of waterfront to your private beach house via a secret, wine cellar tunnel? Yes, yes and yes. And we're just getting started.

"Private, secluded, quiet and spectacular" is how Team Foster Broker Tere Foster describes the estate, with its imposing pivot, front door that leads to a turret made of stacked stones. It winds down to what is one of the largest private wine cellars in the world. "Like no other," says Foster. "35,000 bottles is the biggest I've ever seen or heard of other than a commercial winery."

Or if you go up, you'll find yourself in the master bedroom with 180 degree views of the water and mountains. And there's a water feature behind the bed. The water for the tub gushes from a rock.

"You feel like you are on vacation. It's like a retreat. You don't see anyone. You don't hear anyone. All you do is look at the water. It's like your own private park."

The aforementioned pool has a stone walkway that allows one to "walk on water" from the dining room to the deck, which ambles just outside the kitchen and family room with floor-to-ceiling glass doors. "You can open all these doors and walk out. You sit here you feel like you're outside. But you're inside. So there is just a continuation between nature and your house."

The covered sport court becomes a party space when three garage doors are open. It includes a silver toilet, one of the many unique aspects of the home built in 1999. The toilet in the master bath has a two-way mirror to your right. You can see out, but anyone coming up the stairs cannot see in. The kitchen includes a $35,000 range from France. Doors from all over the world lend the interior an international flavor.

Custom-cut limestone imported Greece is underfoot. Massive, reclaimed fir beams are above. The steel and stones make this a timeless northwest classic. "it's a very special place to be so close to the city and airport and be completely private."

The Hidden Valley Estate is offered at $9,950,000. The adjoining 50-acre property with its barn, stables, yurt and 1500 feet of beachfront can be had for $25 Million.