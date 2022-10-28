The non-profit that is helping youth to push their own growing edge with outdoor activities

“The Service Board” is working on community, social justice, and creating a better future. #k5evening

WESTPORT, Wash. — The Service Board provides low-income youth with a supportive space where they are given space to develop as leaders and engage with outdoor activities.

“There is a lot of research that shows when youth go outdoors, they experience a lot of mental benefits” said Isis Peguero from The Service Board.

Their programs help participants have more access to outdoor adventures, like snowboarding and surfing. Participants develop skills needed to expand their boundaries, take healthy risks, and endure life’s challenges. Giving the tools to step in and become leaders.

“We have the responsibility to give back and to be present for the people that are coming behand us” said Benji Anderson from The Service Project. “Our commitment to social justice means increasing the access to people that don’t have it available to them.”

The programs are designed for students to discover their own potential. The idea is to gain a deeper understanding of how important they are for their communities and actively participate in the call of action.

“I learned to be confident in myself, be yourself, don’t be ashamed of who you are” said participant Kyllan Bays.

The service Board is celebrating the new heights in youth leadership, with the theme “Summits & Starlight” to celebrate and honor the 27 years of youth leadership in public service.

You can help this organization to make their goal and raise $100,000. All proceeds from the event will support youth leadership development and mentorship programs.

Event info:

Friday, Oct. 28th, 2022

6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

SoDo Park