Make your own candle at this new candle bar

Noir Lux Candle Bar in Belltown lets customers make the custom candle of their dreams.

SEATTLE — Candles are having their moment.

"Candle making for me is something that's really just therapeutic," says Colina Bruce, owner of Noir Lux Candle Bar. "I think the process of pouring the candle and stirring into your vessel can be fun, it can be deep, it can kind of go different ways."

At Noir Lux Candle Bar in Belltown, you can make your very own custom candle - from the vessel all the way down to what the candle smells like. Bruce opened the candle bar in early 2022 after her own handmade candles sold like wildfire.

"When I launched my company, I sold out of one-hundred candles in a couple of hours. And nobody had even smelled my candles yet," Bruce says.

Bruce guides customers through the entire candle-making process, ensuring the new chandlers - the fancy name for candlemakers - are successful!

Customers can pick out one to three scents for their candle, picking from Bruce's vast collection of scents. Then, Bruce teaches customers to position their wick in their vessel, mix the candle wax and scents, and voila! The candle takes about 45 minutes to cool and harden.

In the meantime, Bruce has a collection of her own handmade candles to peruse, as well as other items from Black vendors. As a small business owner, she wants to give back.

"My mom used to own a salon in the heart of the CD. And due to gentrification, the doors shut," Bruce explains. "And so to be back, not too far from where her salon was, is really kind of a full circle moment."

"Having this space and just the opportunity means the world to me," she continues. "I started my company in my kitchen."