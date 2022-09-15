Pho, 40 self-serve taps and seafood featured at new SoDo restaurant

Vinason is where tech meets Vietnamese home cooking. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The first thing you notice in Vinason Pho Kitchen, a new casual Vietnamese restaurant in the Seattle's Stadium District, is the self-serve beer wall with 40 taps.

Those over 21 can serve themselves from the taps, which sell beer, White Claw, wine and kombucha by the ounce.

Next you notice the delicious smell. The SODO restaurant specializes in pho with beef bone broth that simmers for 24 hours. All of the food is described as creative Vietnamese home cooking, according to founder and co-owner Quyen Phan.

"Vinason means 'Son of Viet Nam,'" said Phan, who grew up there with his brothers. "One of my fondest memories growing up is being on the rice paddies with all my brothers and we used to ride water buffalos."

That explains Vinason's logo - a water buffalo with a child perched on its back.

"It's kind of appropriate, we wanted to find something symbolic of what our early childhood life was like," said Phan who owns this place with some friends.

They wanted to serve Vietnamese home cooking, and do it using sustainable practices and technology for ease. Diners order from a kiosk or scan a QR code on a table, and the flavorful food arrives quickly.

Vinason SODO is their fifth location. Each one has a slightly different menu, but they all have pho.

We sampled the pho with beef broth and meatballs; they also make a vegan version. Vinason SODO will also be a hit with seafood lovers. They serve baked oysters with a spicy/garlicky topping.

And as a game day special, they grill lobster outdoors for just $15 - we're pretty sure it's the only place in the city you can score a lobster for that price. Also, try the bahn mi bites - a cheesy spicy love-child of a bahn mi and a grilled cheese sandwich.

Vinason also does something they call 'Pay it Phoward' - giving free pho to random customers to create good vibes in hopes that they will be passed on.