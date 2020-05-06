New season of Queer Eye starts Friday on Netflix - What's up This Week

Queer Eye / June 5 / Netflix
The Fab 5 are back! The reality/makeover show Queer Eye returns for their 5th season. This time the boys bring their talents to 10 people in the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia. You can binge-watch starting Friday on Netflix’s.
Renovation Island / June 7 / HGTV
It's Fixer Upper meets a tropical paradise. Renovation Island follows reno experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler as they navigate the challenges of rebuilding and restoring a beachfront resort on an island in the Bahamas, with their four children in tow. The show premieres this Sunday night on HGTV.
Shirley / June 5 / Hulu & VOD
In the new, highly fictionalized film, Shirley, Elizabeth Moss plays writer Shirley Jackson, who wrote 'The Haunting of Hill House' amongst other works. It's set in a real period in the author's life, but it's built around totally fictitious relationships and characters. But what's not fiction is the Oscar buzz Moss is getting for her performance. Shirley hits video on demand and Hulu June 5.
