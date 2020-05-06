New season of Queer Eye starts Friday on Netflix - What's up This Week

Need something new to binge? Check out these programs.

Queer Eye / June 5 / Netflix

The Fab 5 are back! The reality/makeover show Queer Eye returns for their 5th season. This time the boys bring their talents to 10 people in the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia. You can binge-watch starting Friday on Netflix’s.



Renovation Island / June 7 / HGTV

It's Fixer Upper meets a tropical paradise. Renovation Island follows reno experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler as they navigate the challenges of rebuilding and restoring a beachfront resort on an island in the Bahamas, with their four children in tow. The show premieres this Sunday night on HGTV.



Shirley / June 5 / Hulu & VOD